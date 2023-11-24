Home

Business

RBI Issues Warning On 19 Illegal Forex Trading Entities; Here’s Full List

RBI Issues Warning On 19 Illegal Forex Trading Entities; Here’s Full List

The warned entities are neither authorized to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorized to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday added 19 entities, platforms, and websites to its Alert List of unauthorised forex trading platforms from which people need to stay away as they are illegal. These entities are neither authorized to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorized to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions.

Trending Now

Complete List Of Illegal Forex Trading Entities:

1. Admiral Market https://admiralmarkets.com

You may like to read

2. BlackBull https://blackbull.com

3. Easy Markets https://www.easymarkets.com

4. Enclave FX https://enclavefx.com

5. Finowiz Fintech Limited https://finowiz.com

6. FX SmartBull https://www.fxsmartbull.com

7. Fx Tray Market https://www.fxtray.com

8. Forex4you https://www.forex4you.com

9. GoDo FX https://www.godofx.com

10. Growing Capital Services Ltd. https://www.growingcapital.uk

11. HF Markets https://www.hfm.com

12. HYCM Capital Markets https://hycm.com

13. JGCFX https://jgcfx.com

14. Just Markets https://justmarkets.com

15. PU Prime https://in.puprime.com

16. Real Gold Capital Ltd. https://www.realgoldcapitals.com

17. TNFX https://tnfx.co

18. Ya Markets https://www.yamarkets.com

19. Gate Trade Mobile Application

The RBI has cautioned the public to not undertake forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs or remit/deposit money for such unauthorised transactions.

The alert list includes names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services.

The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs available on the RBI’s website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.