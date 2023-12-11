Home

Business

RBI Issues Warning On Loan Waiver Ads; Here’s What You Should Know

RBI Issues Warning On Loan Waiver Ads; Here’s What You Should Know

Consumer confidence in the country for the current period remained stable as higher pessimism on the current general economic situation and employment was counterbalanced by a positive turnaround in sentiment on current income, according to an RBI survey released on Monday.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a warning against deceptive loan waiver advertisements that lure borrowers with false promises of debt cancellation. Reports have emerged of unauthorized entities charging fees for issuing “debt waiver certificates” despite lacking the legal authority to do so. These entities aggressively promote their scams through print and social media platforms. The RBI urges the public to be cautious and avoid falling victim to these misleading campaigns. They advise anyone encountering such offers to report them immediately to law enforcement agencies.

Trending Now

“It has also come to our notice that in certain locations, campaigns are being run by a few persons, which undermines the efforts of banks in enforcing their rights over the securities charged to them. Such entities are misrepresenting that dues to financial institutions, including banks, need not be repaid.

You may like to read

“Such activities undermine the stability of financial institutions and, above all, the interest of the depositors. It may also be noted that associating with such entities can result in direct financial losses,” the RBI statement added.

RBI’s Consumer Confidence Survey

Consumer confidence in the country for the current period remained stable as higher pessimism on the current general economic situation and employment was counterbalanced by a positive turnaround in sentiment on current income, according to an RBI survey released on Monday. The RBI’s bi-monthly consumer confidence survey of the November 2023 round states that the current situation index remained unchanged at 92.2 from the previous consumer survey round.

Households’ assessment of current earnings reached its highest level since July 2019 and expectations for future income also improved further. However, consumers retained negative sentiments on both current and future price conditions, the survey states.

The survey collects current perceptions (vis-à-vis a year ago) and one-year-ahead expectations of households on the general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, and own income and spending across 19 major cities.

Respondents remained fairly optimistic on the one-year ahead prospects for general economic situation, employment, income, and spending; the confidence in general economic and employment conditions was, however, a shade lower vis-à-vis the previous survey round, which led to a moderation of the future expectations index (FEI) within the positive terrain, the survey states.

The latest round of the survey was conducted on November 2–11, covering 6,082 respondents. Female respondents accounted for 52.8 per cent of this sample.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.