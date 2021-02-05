New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday maintained status quo for the fourth straight time and announced that it has decided to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. Following this, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their deposits kept with the RBI. Also Read - RBI First MPC Decision LIVE: Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, FY 2021-22 GDP Growth Projected at 10.5%

The RBI has projected real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2021 at 10.5 per cent. "Central bank to maintain accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth, keep inflation at targeted level," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, adding that inflation has returned to tolerance band of 4 per cent.

Here are the top 10 highlights from RBI governor Shaktikanta Das address:

MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) voted unanimously to leave policy repo rates unchanged at 4%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

MPC also decided to continue with an accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary, at least through the current financial year and into next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%. The reverse repo rate stands unchanged at 3.35%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Projection of CPI (consumer price index) inflation has been revised to 5.2% for Q4 of the current financial year: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Outlook on growth turns positive; signs of recovery strengthen further. RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das