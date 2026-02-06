Home

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in policy decision, EMIs to remain unchanged

During its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of 2026, The Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent.

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: In a major decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in its first monetary policy review meeting on Friday, kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent. The central bank, in the monetary policy easing cycle, has slashed the repo rate by 125 basis points or 1.25 percent. It simply means that loan EMIs will get cheaper. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation has remained low, touching its lowest level in this data series in October last year.

As far as GDP growth is concern it has slashed all expectations on this financial year. it is expected that India is going to grow at over 7 percent. If the country grow with the 7 percent pace, it will retain its tag of being the world’s fasted growing economy.

It is to be noted that the primary watchdog for the banking system’s policy statement will be review for inflation and GDP growth forecast.

This MPC meet comes just after the recently announced Union Budget 2026, and announcement of the India–US trade deal.

The six-member rate setting panel Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged and tried to maintain the policy stand neutral. In the December monetary policy, the bank regulatory authority has slashed the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25 percent from 5.50 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, announcing the decision, stated that the MPC maintained a neutral stance. He said that the decision has been taken following a thorough assessment of evolving macroeconomic conditions and the overall economic outlook.

Notably, this is the first monetary policy review of the RBI after Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the Budget 2026.

The RBI Governor said global challenges have increased since the last policy meeting. However, he added that the successful completion of recent trade deals is a positive sign for the future of the economy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.