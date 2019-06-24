New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a Complaint Management System (CMS), on Monday, for the public to lodge their grievances and complaints against entities regulated by the Central bank.

CMS is a software application to facilitate RBI’s grievance redressal processes which can be accessed by a portal at RBI’s website.

RBI’s Complaint Mgmt System was launched by Guv Shaktikanta Das today. It’s a software application to facilitate RBI’s grievance redressal processes. Members of public can access the portal at RBI website to lodge complaints against entities regulated by RBI. (pic courtesy: RBI) pic.twitter.com/qIUuZjUzP0 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

According to the sources, the CMS will be able to collect all the complaints registered through e-mail, social media (facebook, twitter) and hard copy of written complaints.

The written complaints will be converted into digital form and then all the complaints will be forwarded to the respective banks and other institutions.

This system will make sure that every complaint is received and grievances have to be resolved under a limited time period.

The current grievance redressal mechanism is not completely online, which will not be the case with the CMS.

The complainants will also be able to track the status of their complaints online.

Currently, people with grievances about banking services have to lodge complaints at the banking ombudsman office falling in their jurisdiction.

Banking Ombudsman is a quasi-judicial authority functioning under the Banking Ombudsman Scheme, 2006. The authority was created to enable resolution of complaints of customers of banks relating to services rendered by the lenders.

(With Inputs from Brajesh Kumar)