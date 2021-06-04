New Delhi: RBI Monetary Policy 2021 – Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today kept its lending rate or Repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the sixth time in a row. Maintaining the status quo, RBI decided to continue with accommodative stance. Along with the Repo Rate, India’s Central Bank has kept reverse repo rate or RBI’s borrowing rate unchanged at 3.35 per cent. RBI has also lowered India’s GDP growth for Financial Year 2021-2022 to 9.5 per cent from earlier estimate of 10.5 per cent. These key details were disclosed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly Monetary Policy Review Statement. Also Read - Aparshakti Khurana – Akriti Ahuja Announce Pregnancy With a Funny Post, See Here

Notably, RBI in its first bi-monthly monetary policy for Fiscal 2021-22, left lending rates unchanged. Then RBI decided to maintain accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth, keep inflation at targeted level. It had said the surge in COVID-19 infections has created uncertainty over economic recovery, and asserted that focus must be on containing the Coronavirus spread.

What is Repo Rate?

The Repo rate is an indicator of the rate at which commercial banks borrow money by selling their securities to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in order to maintain liquidity. Repo rate is basically one of the key tools of RBI to keep inflation under control. So, any rate cut means the cost of borrowing will be lesser for commercial banks. So, whenever the rate is lowered, the banks generally lower the lending rate. This helps borrowers and enhance further lending and subsequent growth.

How Does It Impact Middle Class?

However, the Repo rate cut has an impact on depositors. If there is any rate cut then that means tough times for the middle-class especially the depositors who save their money in savings accounts and through fixed deposits. Repo rate cut means the interest rates of such accounts will fall and Middle-class depositors need to manage Fixed Deposits in smart ways to maximize returns on the same. Apart from this, repo rate cut means they need to opt for other safer investment options.

However, since RBI has kept Repo Rate unchanged, it augurs a relief for investors during Covid-19 pandemic.