Mumbai: In a great relief for the company, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday lifted business restrictions imposed on American Express Banking Corporation and also allowed onboarding of new domestic customers onto the company's card network. "In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular… on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed… on onboarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the RBI said in a statement.

Earlier, the RBI had imposed restrictions on American Express for being non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data effective May 1, 2021.

According to RBI guidelines, in April 2018, all payment system providers were directed to ensure that their entire data (full end-to-end transaction details/ information collected/ carried/ processed as part of the message/ payment instruction) relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India.

They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved System Audit Report (SAR) conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the specified timelines.