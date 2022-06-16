New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday has lifted business restrictions imposed on Mastercard for not complying with norms related to storage of payment data. The restrictions were imposed in July 2021.Also Read - Anand Mahindra, 3 Others Join RBI Board As Directors

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte. Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated July 14, 2021, on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," RBI said on Thursday.

In July last year, RBI imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte. Ltd. from on-boarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network for non-compliance with the RBI circular on storage of payment system data.

The move made Mastercard the third entity to be barred on these grounds after the RBI had in April told American Express and Diners Club International to not get new domestic customers.