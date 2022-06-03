Mumbai: With food and fuel prices going through the roof, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely again hike the repo rate by 0.40 per cent at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet scheduled next week, news agency PTI reported on Friday quoting a foreign brokerage. RBI’s rate setting panel will follow it up with a 0.35 per cent hike in rates at the next review in August, or make it into a 0.50 per cent hike next week and a 0.25 per cent increase in August, to make the total quantum of rate hikes at 0.75 per cent, PTI reported citing Bofa Securities’ report.Also Read - Strong Demand Pushes Service Sector Growth To 11-Year High In May

The central bank, on May 4, hiked repo rates by 0.40 per cent. Given the pressure to maintain its core mandate of inflation in the targeted band of under 6 per cent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has already called a rate hike at the forthcoming review as a “no brainer” . Also Read - From Hospital Bill To Flight Miles: Government Mulling Over Excluding Some Transactions From Crypto Tax

The report from the brokerage said it sees the headline inflation for May to come at 7.1 per cent due to a sharp increase in tomato prices. While mentioning about measures like the excise duty cuts on fuel products, duty free imports of crude soyabean and sunflower oil and cut in Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, the report said such moves will help avoid a runaway increase in inflation. Also Read - RBI Grade B Officers Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's How to Download Call Letter

However, it said the consumer price inflation will average 6.8 per cent – much above the RBI’s tolerance limit of 6 per cent – in 2022-23. As per the report, RBI will itself do an upward revision of its estimate to 6.5 per cent in 2022-23 from the present 5.7 per cent.

“… we expect the RBI MPC to hike policy repo rate by 0.40 per cent in June and 0.35 per cent in August. We must highlight that for the sake standardised steps, the chances of delivering a 0.50 0.25 per cent hike combination is quite high too,” the report said.

The key thing is that RBI MPC exits ultra-accommodation by August and takes policy repo rate to the pre-pandemic level of 5.15 per cent, the brokerage noted adding that if inflation continues to be high after that, the RBI will take the repo rate to 5.65 per cent by end of 2022-23.

The Bofa Securities said it also sees another 0.50 per cent hike in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) or the ratio of demand deposits parked by lenders with the RBI without any return, as the central bank moves to normalise liquidity conditions by withdrawing excess stock.

It can be noted that the RBI had hiked the CRR by 0.50 per cent to 4 per cent on May 4 to suck out Rs 87,000 crore of liquidity from the system. On the growth front, the brokerage retained its estimate of a 7.4 per cent expansion in the real GDP for 2022-23, and added that the RBI will also maintain its 7.2 per cent estimate.