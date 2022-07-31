Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting committee may go for its third consecutive rate hike by 25-50 basis points in repo rate, to keep inflation in check, in the monetary policy meeting to be held between August 3-5. RBI is set to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy outcome later this week. The central bank has already made a 90 basis points rate hike in the past two policies as inflation stayed over its comfort limit of 6 per cent.Also Read - HDFC Hikes Retail Prime Lending Rate From Tomorrow; Check How Much Your Housing Loans EMI Will Go Up