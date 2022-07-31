Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting committee may go for its third consecutive rate hike by 25-50 basis points in repo rate, to keep inflation in check, in the monetary policy meeting to be held between August 3-5. RBI is set to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy outcome later this week. The central bank has already made a 90 basis points rate hike in the past two policies as inflation stayed over its comfort limit of 6 per cent.Also Read - HDFC Hikes Retail Prime Lending Rate From Tomorrow; Check How Much Your Housing Loans EMI Will Go Up

According to BofA Global Research report, RBI MPC is expected to raise the policy repo rate by 35 bps on August 5 and change stance to calibrated tightening, as reported by PTI. The report added that the possibility of an aggressive 50 bps and a measured 25 bps hike cannot be ruled out either. Also Read - RBI May Hike Interest Rates By 35 Basis Points. What We Know

Meanwhile, according to another research report by the Bank of Baroda, an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve (225 basis points in the current year) is feeding expectations that the RBI may also front load its rate hikes. However, it added that latest conditions in India do not warrant an aggressive stance by RBI. Also Read - Online Safety: What is Vishing and Why RBI Warns You To Stay Alert

In its research note, BoB noted that in the absence of any fresh shocks, India’s inflation trajectory is likely to evolve in line with the RBI’s projections. Thereby, a rate hike of only 25 basis points is expected in August policy, followed by another 25 basis points increase in the next two meetings, it said.

The majority of experts are factoring a rate hike in the range of 20 basis points to 35 basis points, but a hike of 50 basis points is also not ruled out.

Vivek Kumar, Economist, QuantEco Research told IANS that 40-50 bps hike in repo rate is expected in August policy review. “Withdraw of accommodative stance could persist,” said Kumar.

India consumer price index (CPI) slightly moderated to 7.01% in June compared to 7.04% in May 2022. However, inflation remained above central bank’s upper limit of 6% for the sixth consecutive month. Notably, CPI inflation peaked at 7.79% in April.

Meanwhile, on the rupee front, experts believe that RBI will intervene in the market to avoid undue volatility, but not target any particular level.