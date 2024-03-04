By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
RBI May Revoke Banking Licence of Paytm Payments Bank: REPORT
The RBI may cancel the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank because of the bank's inability to respond to the continuous warnings issued by the regulator.
New Delhi: The problems for Paytm and its customers seem to be never-ending. In a new development, the Reserve Bank of India may revoke the banking licence of crisis-hit Paytm Payments Bank. The banking licence cancellation comes as the veteran fintech major has failed to respond to the RBI’s warnings repeatedly over the last few months, according to a report by Businessline.
Trending Now
Notably, the Paytm Payments Bank has failed to respond to the warnings of the regulator on at least four occasions, the report said. It also mentioned that there were many banking majors who were interested in the acquisition of Paytm Payments Bank, but ‘inadequate KYC compliance’ proved to be a big obstacle. Surprisingly, if the RBI goes on to cancel the license, it would be the first time in the last 20 years that anything of that sort would take place.
You may like to read
Paytm Payments Bank Receives FIU ‘Direction’ Over A Discontinued Business Segment
Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) on Friday faced a penalty from the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND). The agency has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on the company’s associate entity.
“The penalty pertains to issues within a business segment that was discontinued two years ago. Following that period, we have enhanced our monitoring systems and reporting mechanisms to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU),” said a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson.
Earlier in the day, One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, and PPBL announced to discontinue various inter-company agreements as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) ban on the bank’s operations inches closer.
In a BSE filing, the company said that as part of the process to ‘reduce dependencies,’ Paytm and PPBL have “mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements with Paytm and its group entities.”
Further, the shareholders of PPBL have agreed to simplify the Shareholders Agreement (SHA) to support PPBL’s governance, independent of its shareholders. The company had announced plans to sign up for new partnerships with other banks and take measures to provide seamless services for its customers and merchants.
(With inputs from agencies)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.