Home

Business

RBI May Scrutinize Proposal To Reappoint Uday Kotak As Non-Executive Director At Kotak Mahindra Bank: Report

RBI May Scrutinize Proposal To Reappoint Uday Kotak As Non-Executive Director At Kotak Mahindra Bank: Report

Promoters who are managing directors and chief executives or whole-time directors (WTDs) cannot continue for more than 12 years, as per RBI’s April 2021 guidelines on corporate governance in banks.

RBI May Scrutinize Proposal To Reappoint Uday Kotak As Non-Executive Director At Kotak Mahindra Bank: Report (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may examine the proposal to reappoint Uday Kotak as a non-executive director on the board of Kotak Mahindra Bank after his term ends in December, the Mint reported quoting a person familiar with the matter.

In the e-voting that ended 20 April 2023, about 99 per cent of the 10,026 voting shareholders of Kotak Mahindra Bank voted in favour of appointing Uday Kotak as a non-executive, non-independent director on the board after he steps down as the managing director and chief executive officer.

You may like to read

RBI approval is not required for the appointment of non-executive directors on a bank’s boards; the primary responsibility of ensuring whether these directors meet the fit-and-proper criteria resides with the bank’s board.

However, the central bank can intervene if it feels the appointment fails to meet its fit-and-proper criteria.

Promoters who are managing directors and chief executives or whole-time directors (WTDs) cannot continue for more than 12 years, as per RBI’s April 2021 guidelines on corporate governance in banks.

But the tenure could be extended to 15 years at the discretion of RBI.

“While examining the matter of re-appointment of such MD and CEOs or WTDs within the 12/15 years period, the level of progress and adherence to the milestones for dilution of promoters’ shareholding in the bank shall also be factored in by the Reserve Bank,” it said.

While RBI rules do not forbid a promoter CEO from being appointed as a director on the board once his term ends, it is unclear whether such an appointment goes against the spirit of the regulation.

“The intent behind the regulation is to ensure that promoters are not associated with the bank once his term gets over,” a former RBI official told Mint. “No organization should be dependent on a single person. It should have a strong second-rung leadership to run the bank in the absence of a promoter CEO. Ideally, he should be kept away from the bank completely. In a non-executive role, he may not call the shots. But that depends on a strong chairman at the helm,” he added.

“Our resolution is consistent with this and has support of over 99% of the voting shareholders, who voted in the interest of the stability of the institution and stakeholders. Many of the shareholders represent large global and domestic financial institutions who you would appreciate respect the spirit of governance,” said a Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson in response to a query by Mint.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.