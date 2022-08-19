RBI May Set 7.23 Percent Cutoff Yield On New 10-Year Bond : Report
RBI ill likely sell the 2024 bond at a 6.54 per cent yield, while it will sell the 2029 bond at a 7.15 per cent yield, according to the poll. The RBI is expected to sell the 2061 bond at a 7.62 per cent yield.
New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India is likely to set a cutoff yield of 7.23% on 130 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) on the new 10-year bond being auctioned on Friday, news agency Reuters reported citing a poll of 11 traders it conduced. The central government is also selling 40 billion rupees of a 6.69 per cent 2024 bond, 70 billion rupees of a 7.10 per cent 2029 bond and 90 billion rupees of a 6.95 per cent 2061 bond.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.
Published Date: August 19, 2022 6:56 PM IST