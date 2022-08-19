As per the report, the central bank will likely sell the 2024 bond at a 6.54 per cent yield, while it will sell the 2029 bond at a 7.15 per cent yield, according to the poll. The RBI is expected to sell the 2061 bond at a 7.62 per cent yield.Also Read - HDFC Bank Increases Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits | Check NEW Rates Here

The poll estimated cutoff for the 2024 bond were between 6.51 per cent and 6.56 per cent, while those for the 2029 note were between 7.14 per cent and 7.16 per cent.

The estimates for the new 2032 10-year bond were between 7.21% and 7.26%, while those for the 40-year paper were between 7.60% and 7.63%.

The government has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 20 billion rupees on each security.