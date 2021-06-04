New Delhi: RBI Monetary Policy 2021 Live Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy review today. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will read out

Monetary Policy statement shortly. India’s central bank’s bi-monthly policy is coming even as the second wave of Covid pandemic has started to slow down due to the fall in daily number of

Coronavirus cases. All eyes will be on RBI’s decision on Repo rate as apprehension over inflation looms large. However, economy experts and observers have predicted that RBI may not

announce any reduction in key lending rates. Friday’s policy statement will come after RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started three-day deliberations on June 2. In April, RBI had

announced its first monetary policy of the ongoing financial year that commenced on April 1.

Currently, the Repo Rate or the lending rate is at 4 percent and reverse repo rate or RBI’s borrowing rate is at 3.35 percent. These rates were kept unchanged during the April’s monetary

policy review statement.

Follow RBI Monetary Policy 2021 June Live Updates Here:

RBI Key Rates

RBI Repo rate or Lending Rate is at 4 percent. RBI Reverse Repo Rate, which is Reserve Bank of India’s borrowing rate, is at 3.35 percent.

Inflation Target is at 4 percent.

Meanwhile, Retail inflation (based on CPI), slipped to a three-month low of 4.29 percent in April.

RBI Monetary Policy 2021 Dates:

June 2 to June 4, 2021

August 4 to August 6, 2021

October 6 to October 8, 2021

December 6 to December 8, 2021

RBI Monetary Policy Time: RBI Monetary Policy 2021 statement of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will be at 10:00 am today.