Monetary Policy (MPC) 2022 | New Delhi: The share markets reacted negatively to the rise in inflation targets by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das from 4.5 per cent to 5.7 per cent. Das announced the first Monetary Policy for the years 2022-23 on Friday. The Governor has, however, kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The oil prices have been assumed at $100 per barrel.

As of 11:30 AM, Sensex was trading over 100 points lower at 58,920. Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 17,630, according to nseindia.com.

Das also announced that the GDP growth forecast has been lowered to 7.2 per cent, owing to inflationary pressures due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine War. Earlier, the central bank had kept the GDP growth rate at 7.8 per cent.

Additionally, Das reassured that RBI will use every tool to protect the nation. Addressing the nation, he said, “We are reassured by the strong buffers that we have built over the past few years, including large foreign exchange reserves, significant improvement in external indicators and substantial strengthening of financial indicators, all of this will help us weather this storm.”

Push To Cardless Transactions

RBI announced that now people can withdraw money from ATMs without a card in all banks across the nation. This has been done to give a push to Digital India. He said, “As we were emerging out of the pandemic situation, the world has seen tectonic shifts starting February 24.”

Das was referring to the Russia Ukraine war, which has been going on for 40 days now. The war has led to a hike in fuel and commodity prices. In India, pressure has been felt across sectors including agriculture and transportation.