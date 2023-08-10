Home

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rates unchanged for third time in a row amid concerns over inflation.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) paused the repo rates at 6.5 per cent for the third time in a row amid concerns over inflation. The decision was made during the three-day RBI’s third monetary policy committee which started on Tuesday. The RBI typically conducts six bi-monthly meetings in a financial year, where it decides interest rates, money supply, inflation outlook, and various macroeconomic indicators. “Monetary Policy Committee have decided unanimously to keep the Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

In its previous meeting in early June, the central bank’s monetary policy committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, something most analysts had expected. The RBI in its April meeting too had paused the repo rate. Barring the April pause, the RBI raised the repo rate by 250 basis points cumulatively to 6.5 per cent since May 2022 in the fight against inflation. Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy, thereby helping the inflation rate decline.

India’s retail inflation was above RBI’s 6 per cent target for three consecutive quarters and had managed to fall back to the RBI’s comfort zone only in November 2022. Under the flexible inflation targeting framework, the RBI is deemed to have failed in managing price rises if the CPI-based inflation is outside the 2-6 per cent range for three quarters in a row.

What Is Repo Rate

The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks. A consistent decline in inflation (currently at an 18-month low) and its potential for further decline may have prompted the central bank to put the brake on the key interest rate again. Inflation has been a concern for many countries, including advanced economies, but India has managed to steer its inflation trajectory quite well.

