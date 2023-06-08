ZEE Sites

The 43rd monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), that started on 6 June 2023, will conclude today, 8 June 2023

Published: June 8, 2023 8:50 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: The 43rd monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), that started on 6 June 2023, will conclude today, 8 June 2023. RBI Governor Shaktiakanta Das will make the announcement regarding the policy rate today. The current policy repo rate stands at 6.5 per cent, and experts hope the same will continue.

Live Updates

  • 10:02 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE:

    Indian economy and financial sector stand out as strong and resilient in a world of unprecedented headwinds: Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

  • 10:01 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE:

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das begins announcement of monetary policy statement.

  • 9:56 AM IST
    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates:
    According to a Reuters poll, India’s consumer price inflation likely cooled to a 20-month low in May as food price rises slowed further, drawing closer to RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent. Despite heat waves across the agriculture-dependent country, rises in food prices are expected to be kept in check by lower input costs and the government’s regular intervention to curb price spikes.
  • 9:11 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE

    “India’s housing sector is witnessing a strong rebound in the recent past driven by various factors such as affordability, lifestyle upgradation and aspiration of customers to own homes and we see this up-cycle continuing in 2023 fuelled by both end-user and investor interest,” said Ramani Sastri, Chairman and MD, Sterling Developers.

    He pointed out that while the RBI’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged will unlikely have an immediate impact on homebuyers, it does offer some stability to the real estate sector.
    “Hence, in such a context, another repo rate hike by the RBI will not augur well for the real estate sector as home loan interest rates are already at a higher level. Any further increase in policy rates means that interest rates on home loans may hit an all-time high and touch almost double-digit, which could have a substantial impact on buyer sentiments and affordability, which in turn can curtail demand. Another hike will lead to even higher borrowing costs for developers too”
    “Hence, we expect a continuation of existing policy rates through 2023 and undoubtedly, a further reduction in interest rates in the near future would be preferred to bolster overall market confidence and make it more enticing for home buyers,” Sastri added.
  • 9:08 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE

    The monetary policy committee decision is coming in the backdrop of retail inflation declining to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April.

  • 9:07 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE

    In order to contain inflation, the Reserve Bank had cumulatively hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022.
  • 9:07 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE

    Earlier in April, the monetary policy committee kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.5% on the back of easing inflation.
  • 9:05 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE

    “The Reserve Bank of India in its upcoming policy meeting on June 8th is expected to continue with its interest rate pause stance. In the previous policy, the MPC clearly stated that its next move would depend on data, and the latest inflation numbers were within the RBI target inflation range,” said Srikanth Subramanian, CEO at Kotak Cherry.

    He added that the CPI inflation data for April came in at an 18-month low of 4.7%. MPC may though continue with withdrawal of accommodation stance. It’s also important to see if there be any changes announced in the inflation and GDP projections for FY24.

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Hello everyone! Good morning and welcome to this live blog on the RBI MPC meeting. Will the central bank continue holding the repo rate? Catch all the live updates here.

