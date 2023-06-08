Home

RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE Updates: Repo Rate To Remain Unchanged? RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das To Make Announcement Today

The 43rd monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), that started on 6 June 2023, will conclude today, 8 June 2023

The 43rd monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), that started on 6 June 2023, will conclude today, 8 June 2023

RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE Updates: Repo Rate To Remain Unchanged? RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das To Make Announcement Today (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The 43rd monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), that started on 6 June 2023, will conclude today, 8 June 2023. RBI Governor Shaktiakanta Das will make the announcement regarding the policy rate today. The current policy repo rate stands at 6.5 per cent, and experts hope the same will continue.

