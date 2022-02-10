New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced that the central bank has decided to maintain the status quo, and keep the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively. The announcement, which falls in line with what experts had predicted earlier, comes after the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting headed by Das. This was the first policy review after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament.Also Read - RBI Leaves Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, Projects Real GDP Growth at 7.8% FY 2022-23 | 10 Points
RBI Monetary Policy: Key Takeaways
- The RBI chief stated that the GDP (gross domestic product) growth of 9.2 per cent in FY22 (2021-22) would take the economy above pre-pandemic level and projected 7.8 per cent growth for the next financial year 2022-23.
- Speaking on the GDP, Das said that the real GDP growth is projected at 7.8 per cent for the next financial year 2022-23 (FY23).
- Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance; reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35%
- The CPI inflation projection for the current financial year 2021-22 (FY22) is retained at 5.3 per cent while the retail inflation for the next fiscal (FY23) is projected at 4.5 per cent.
- Das said that India is charting a different course of recovery from rest of the world and the country is poised to grow at fastest pace year-on-year among major economies as per projections by IMF.