New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced that the central bank has decided to maintain the status quo, and keep the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively. The announcement, which falls in line with what experts had predicted earlier, comes after the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting headed by Das. This was the first policy review after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament.

RBI Monetary Policy: Key Takeaways