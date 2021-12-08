New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today kept Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively, India’s Central Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision. The Gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for the ongoing Financial Year 2021-2022 has been retained at 9.5 per cent, the RBI Governor said. RBI continues to have ‘Accommodative’ policy stance with five MPC members voting for it as the threat of new Covid variant Omicron looms large.Also Read - Viral Video: Medical Students Groove to Badshah's Jugnu, Nail The Trend With Their Moves | Watch

MPC has decided to keep benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 4 per cent, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.

Das said MPC voted unanimously for keeping interest rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth and keep inflation within the target.

RBI retained its growth projection at 9.5 per cent for the current fiscal despite concerns over Omicron.

Das also said the headline inflation would peak in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

The inflation projection has been retained at 5.3 per cent for the current financial year.

Retail inflation rose to 4.48 per cent in October from 4.35 per cent in September, mainly due to higher fuel and edible oil prices.

MPC has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2026, with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance of 2 per cent.

This is the ninth time in a row that the MPC headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo. RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020 in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low, as per a PTI report.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings on Wednesday cut India's economic growth forecast to 8.4 per cent for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, but raised GDP growth projection for the next financial year to 10.3 per cent. Fitch had in October forecast a GDP growth of 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022) fiscal and 10 per cent in FY23.

Fitch Ratings is an American credit rating agency. It is considered as one of the “Big Three credit rating agencies” in the world. The other big two credit rating agencies are Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.