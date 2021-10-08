New Delhi: In a good news for consumers, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today proposed to increase the transaction limit for round-the-clock Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) to Rs 5 lakh. “Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) offers instant domestic funds transfer facility 24×7 through various channels. In view of the importance of the IMPS system and for enhanced consumer convenience, it is proposed to increase the per-transaction limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy Today: Repo Rates Remain Unchanged, GDP Growth Target at 9.5 Per Cent; Top Points

IMPS is a round the clock service offered by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It is accessible through various channels like internet banking, mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, SMS and IVRS.

IMPS Transfer Limit Per Day