RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.50%

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das apart from announcing MPC’s decision on the repo rate, reverse repo rate and other policy rates, is also likely to discuss the current domestic as well as global economic situation.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das File Photo (ANI)

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will on Friday announce its bimonthly monetary policy statement and Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the press conference at 10 AM. Financial experts expect the repo rate to be retained at 6.5 per cent. The RBI Governor apart from announcing MPC’s decision on the repo rate, reverse repo rate and other policy rates, will also discuss the current domestic as well as global economic situation.

In its last three meetings in April, June, and August, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends to other banks. Rating agency Crisil also predicts that the monetary policy committee will maintain the policy rate in the October meeting. Crisil’s August report titled ‘RateView – CRISIL’s outlook on near-term rates’ suggests that a 25 basis point rate cut in early 2024 is a conditional possibility.

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Check LIVE Updates

