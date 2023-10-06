Top Recommended Stories

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.50%

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das apart from announcing MPC’s decision on the repo rate, reverse repo rate and other policy rates, is also likely to discuss the current domestic as well as global economic situation.

Updated: October 6, 2023 10:14 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das File Photo (ANI)

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will on Friday announce its bimonthly monetary policy statement and Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the press conference at 10 AM. Financial experts expect the repo rate to be retained at 6.5 per cent. The RBI Governor apart from announcing MPC’s decision on the repo rate, reverse repo rate and other policy rates, will also discuss the current domestic as well as global economic situation.

In its last three meetings in April, June, and August, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends to other banks. Rating agency Crisil also predicts that the monetary policy committee will maintain the policy rate in the October meeting. Crisil’s August report titled ‘RateView – CRISIL’s outlook on near-term rates’ suggests that a 25 basis point rate cut in early 2024 is a conditional possibility.

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Check LIVE Updates

  • Oct 6, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    Shaktikanta Das on Why RBI Retained Repo Rate at 6.5%

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, “…After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the Policy Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%”

  • Oct 6, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Addresses Media

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, “Macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth are the fundamental principles underlying our country’s progress. The policy mix that we have pursued during recent years of multiple and unparalleled shocks has fostered macroeconomic & financial stability…The twin balance sheet stress that was encountered a decade ago has now been replaced by a twin balance sheet advantage with healthier balance sheets of both banks and corporates.”

  • Oct 6, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to maintain the status quo, Repo Rate kept unchanged at 6.50%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • Oct 6, 2023 9:28 AM IST

    What About Repo Rate?

    Ahead of the RBI’s announcement, majority of economists estimate that the RBI would keep the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, with only a few expecting a 25 basis point hike.

  • Oct 6, 2023 9:21 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates RBI May Revise Inflation Projection

    Financial experts expect a gradual decline in inflation as the year progresses, although it is expected to stay above the midpoint of the RBI’s target.

