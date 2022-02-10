New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das headed the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday announced that the reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 4 per cent. “RBI keep repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance. Reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3:35%”, said Das. This is the tenth consecutive time since the rate remains unchanged. The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.Also Read - Price Hike Or Interest Hike? What To Expect From MPC Announcement Tomorrow