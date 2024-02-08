Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5%, Maintains Monetary Policy Stance
live

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5%, Maintains Monetary Policy Stance

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC decision at around 10 AM on Thursday after the 3-day long meeting concludes.

Updated: February 8, 2024 10:23 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Check RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates
Check RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: In a major development, RBI this time opted for status quo, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintained the monetary policy stance as ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das made the announcement on Thursday. The three-day meeting of the RBI’s monetary policy meeting started on Tuesday and the outcome announcement is scheduled for Thursday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will reveal the MPC decision at around 10 AM on Thursday. After the MPC decision, RBI Governor Das will conduct a post-policy press conference later in the day.

Trending Now

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting 2024: Check LIVE Updates Here

Live Updates

  • Feb 8, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said going by the Interim Budget, the Central government is adhering to fiscal consolidation.

  • Feb 8, 2024 10:21 AM IST

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. said the investment cycle gaining steam aided by sustained thrust of government capital expenditure.

  • Feb 8, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy: Shaktikanta Das Addresses Media

    Rural demand continues to gather pace, urban consumption remains strong, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Feb 8, 2024 10:16 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy: Shaktikanta Das Addresses Media

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, “Global growth is expected to remain steady in 2024, with heterogeneity across regions. Though global trade momentum remains weak, it is exhibiting signs of recovery and is likely to grow faster in 2024. Inflation has softened considerably and is expected to moderate further in 2024. Financial markets are volatile as market participants adjust their expectations on the timing and pace of rate cuts by major central banks, who in any case remain cautious against premature easing in their fight against inflation.”

  • Feb 8, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5%

    In a major development, RBI this time opted for status quo, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintained the monetary policy stance as ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.

  • Feb 8, 2024 9:34 AM IST

    Will RBI Revise GDP Growth Target?

    During the last policy review, the RBI raised its GDP growth forecast for 2023-24 by a huge 50 basis points to seven percent following the big upside surprise in the July-September data. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently had said that the Indian economy is likely to grow seven percent in the next financial year 2024-25.

  • Feb 8, 2024 9:31 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy: Major Announcements at 10 AM

  • Feb 8, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    Will the RBI keep the repo rate?

    Experts in the industry expect the RBI’s all-powerful MPC to maintain the repo rate at the existing level in its February 8 statement.

  • Feb 8, 2024 9:28 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates:

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is all set to announce the bi-monthly RBI monetary policy at 10 AM on Thursday.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.