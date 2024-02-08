Home

Business

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5%, Maintains Monetary Policy Stance

live

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5%, Maintains Monetary Policy Stance

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC decision at around 10 AM on Thursday after the 3-day long meeting concludes.

Check RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: In a major development, RBI this time opted for status quo, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintained the monetary policy stance as ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das made the announcement on Thursday. The three-day meeting of the RBI’s monetary policy meeting started on Tuesday and the outcome announcement is scheduled for Thursday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will reveal the MPC decision at around 10 AM on Thursday. After the MPC decision, RBI Governor Das will conduct a post-policy press conference later in the day.

Trending Now

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting 2024: Check LIVE Updates Here

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.