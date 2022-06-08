RBI Monetary Policy Meet LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%. The current repo rate is 4.40% after the rates were increased by 40 basis points at an off-cycle meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee. The standing deposit facility rate was 4.15% and the fixed reverse repo rate was 3.35%. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announcement does not come as a surprise as the increase was highly anticipated. A total of 17 of the 41 economists who participated in a Bloomberg poll expect the MPC to announce a rate hike of 50 basis points – one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point – while another 11 expect an increase of 40 basis points.Also Read - Debit Card, Credit Card New Rules: No OTP Required For Recurring Payment Upto ₹15,000. Deets Here

RBI Monetary Policy Decisions Highlights:

Live Updates

  • 12:34 PM IST

  • 10:58 AM IST

    E-mandate hike on cards

    The Reserve Bank of India today announced increase in limit for e-mandates/ standing instructions on cards and Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) for recurring transactions to ₹15,000, from ₹5,000 at present.

  • 10:56 AM IST

    RBI Raises Co-Operative Banks’ Housing Loan Limits By 100%

  • 10:37 AM IST

    RBI’s Measures For Cooperative Banks

    1. Limits for individual housing loans extended by urban and rural cooperative banks revised upward by over 100%.
    2. Rural cooperative banks allowed to extend finance for residential housing projects, within the limit of 5% of their total assets.
    3. Urban cooperative banks have been allowed to extend doorstep banking services.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    RBI Allows Linking Of Credit Cards To UPI Platform The

    RBI will allow the linking of credit cards to the UPI platform, starting with Rupay cards.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Home loan EMIs likely to shoot up as RBI increases repo rate | Your every month installments (EMIs) for home and car loans are likely to shoot up as RBI increasef repo rate from 4.90%.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    GDP of India | According to the provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on May 31, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the financial year 2021-22 is estimated at 8.7 per cent. This level of real GDP in 2021-22 has exceeded the pre-pandemic, i.e., 2019-20 level, said the RBI Governor.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    The inflation for the current financial year is projected at 6.7%. Q1 at 7.5%, Q2 at 7.4%, Q3 at 6.2%, and Q4 at 5.8%.

  • 10:20 AM IST

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI will remain focused on bringing down inflation within target.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    Inflation likely to remain above 6 per cent in first three quarters of current fiscal (2022-23): RBI Governor