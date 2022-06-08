RBI Monetary Policy Meet LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%. The current repo rate is 4.40% after the rates were increased by 40 basis points at an off-cycle meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee. The standing deposit facility rate was 4.15% and the fixed reverse repo rate was 3.35%. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announcement does not come as a surprise as the increase was highly anticipated. A total of 17 of the 41 economists who participated in a Bloomberg poll expect the MPC to announce a rate hike of 50 basis points – one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point – while another 11 expect an increase of 40 basis points.Also Read - Debit Card, Credit Card New Rules: No OTP Required For Recurring Payment Upto ₹15,000. Deets Here

RBI Monetary Policy Decisions Highlights: