New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India in its first monetary policy after the Union Budget 2020 was presented has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent.

The monetary policy committee also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.

RBI monetary policy committee began its three-day brainstorming meeting on Tuesday in the backdrop of Union Budget projecting a widening of fiscal deficit amid a slowing economy and hardening inflation. The committee has been tasked by the government to tame retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 4 per cent (+,- 2 per cent).

The retail inflation that for several months remained in the comfort zone of the central bank has started inching up and crossed the 7 per cent mark during December 2019, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables.

