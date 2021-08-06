New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India today announced its monetary policy. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced that benchmark interest rate remains unchanged at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate has also been kept unchanged, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review. This is the seventh time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has maintained status quo.Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy 2021 Highlights: India's GDP Growth To Be 9.5 Per Cent, Repo Rate Unchanged, Says Shaktikanta Das

RBI has retained its estimate for GDP growth for the current fiscal at 9.5 per cent, said Das. Reserve Bank of India today kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, and maintained accommodative stance. RBI kept reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent. Marginal Standing Facility Rate & Bank Rate has been fixed at 4.25 per cent. RBI Governor said that Real GDP Growth for the ongoing financial year seen at 21.4 per cent in Q1, 7.3 in Q2, 6.2 per cent in Q3, and 6.1 per cent in Q4. “We are in a much better position as compared to June 2021. But we need to remain vigilant on possibility of a third wave of Covid-19,” RBI Governor said. “Economic activity has broadly evolved along the lines of the Monetary Policy Committee’s expectations in June and the economy is recovering from the setback of the second phase of COVID19,” the RBI Governor said.

