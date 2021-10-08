New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate also remained at 3.35 per cent. If the policy rates were reduced then the move would have led to a fall in EMI and interest rates on loans. However, home loan borrowers still have the opportunity to own a dream house on the occasions of Navratri and Diwali this year as banks have announced lucrative offers on interest rates and processing fees.Also Read - Video: Mumbai Airport Witnesses Chaos; Flights Missed, Delayed. Here's What CSMIA Said

Home Loan Interest Rates – SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, PNB

On October 7, Bank of Baroda announced a reduction of 25 bps in its home loan rates from 6.75 per cent to 6.50 per cent. The bank is also offering zero processing fee on home loan December 31, Bank of Baroda said in a statement.

With the onset of festive season and to make home buying more affordable for customers, the Bank has extended this offer and the special rate will be available till December 31, 2021. The new rates will be available for customers applying for fresh loans, loan transfer or looking to refinance their existing loans making the offer more inclusive, Bank of Baroda said in the statement.

Canara Bank has announced that it slashed interest rate on loans up to 25 bps on Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLIR) up to 1 month tenor, the bank tweeted. The Repo Linked Lending Rate is 6.90 per cent, the bank stated.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) home loan interest rate is starting at 6.60 per cent. PNB is also offering 100 per cent waiver of upfront or processing fees and documentation charges, the bank tweeted.

In September, State Bank of India had launched credit score-linked home loans at 6.70 per cent, irrespective of the amount. Prior to the festive offer, a borrower availing a loan greater than Rs 75 lakh had to pay an interest rate of 7.15 per cent. “The offer results in a saving of 45 bps which translates to a huge interest saving of more than Rs 8 lakh, for a Rs 75 lakh loan with a 30 year tenure,” the public sector lending major stated, as per an IANS report.

Besides, the SBI has removed the distinction between a salaried and a non-salaried borrower. “Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. This would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps. to non-salaried borrowers.” Earlier, the rate of interest applicable for a non-salaried borrower was 15 bps higher than those of salaried ones, the IANS report stated.

“The RBI’s approach to continue with the status quo is on expected lines to enable the growth momentum that seems to have set in during the last couple of months. For home buyers, this decision will help reinstate confidence and further access to affordable home loans. It also goes without saying that the real estate industry’s perennial hope is fixed on lower interest rates as it improves affordability. Home loan interest rates have already gone down substantially in the recent past, and are presently at an all-time low and property prices have been stable. Hence this is the right time for prospective home buyers to invest,” Ramani Sastri – Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers Pvt. Ltd stated. Also Read - Gold And Bronze for India in Mixed Rapid Fire, Silver in Women's 3P Team

“RBI maintaining status quo on key policy rates was expected given the inflationary concerns in recent months and also maintaining financial stability and boost demand during the ongoing festive season. Residential demand is reviving in the pandemic context and this needs to be fostered. We have already seen early signs of improvement in economic activity following the easing of restrictions post the peaking of the second wave. Given the upcoming festive season, which is considered auspicious by a large number of Indians to make big-ticket purchases, the timing of reduction in interest rate by banks recently couldn’t have been better and will lead to a substantial increase in sales. The low interest rate regime is going to be a game-changer for the whole real estate sector especially at a time when the economy is on a recovery trail,” Lincoln Bennet Rodrigues, Chairman & Founder, The Bennet and Bernard Company, stated. Also Read - IND-W vs AUS-W: Indian Women Look to Play Aggressive Cricket to Finish Australian Tour on a High