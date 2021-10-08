New Delhi: Soon, you will be able to make digital payment in offline mode as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today proposed to introduce a framework in this regard, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced. In layman’s terms this means the introduction of a facility which enables digital transactions to be carried out even in situations where the Internet connectivity is low or not available.Also Read - IMPS Daily Transaction Limit to Be Increased to Rs 5 lakh; All You Need To Know

In his virtual address post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, RBI Governor said that the pilot of this innovative technology facilitating digital payments in offline mode has been successful and the learnings indicate that there is a scope to introduce such solutions, especially in remote areas, as per an IANS report.

Digital Payment Method in India