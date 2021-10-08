New Delhi: Soon, you will be able to make digital payment in offline mode as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today proposed to introduce a framework in this regard, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced. In layman’s terms this means the introduction of a facility which enables digital transactions to be carried out even in situations where the Internet connectivity is low or not available.Also Read - IMPS Daily Transaction Limit to Be Increased to Rs 5 lakh; All You Need To Know
In his virtual address post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, RBI Governor said that the pilot of this innovative technology facilitating digital payments in offline mode has been successful and the learnings indicate that there is a scope to introduce such solutions, especially in remote areas, as per an IANS report.
Digital Payment Method in India
Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das to Announce Decision on Policy Rates Tomorrow; Here Is What To Expect
- Providing details about the “Introduction of Retail Digital Payment Solutions in Offline Mode”, RBI stated, “A scheme to test technologies that enable digital payments even in remote places where internet connectivity is either absent or barely available was announced in August 2020.”
- “Given the encouraging experience gained from the pilot tests, it is proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments in offline mode across the country. This will further expand the reach of digital payments and open up new opportunities for individuals and businesses,” RBI stated.
- Three pilots were successfully conducted under the Scheme in different parts of the country during the period from September 2020 to June 2021 involving small-value transactions covering a volume of 2.41 lakh for value Rs 1.16 crore, RBI said in the statement.
- “The learnings indicate that there is a scope to introduce such solutions, especially in remote areas. Given the experience gained from the pilots and the encouraging feedback, it is proposed to introduce a framework for carrying out retail digital payments in offline mode across the country,” according to RBI statement.