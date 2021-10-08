New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today decided to maintain status quo in policy rates for the eighth consecutive time, Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced. RBI has kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while maintaining an accommodative stance. The reverse repo rate also remained at 3.35 per cent as widely expected. Apart from these, RBI has retained Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target at 9.5 per cent for the ongoing Financial Year of 2021-22.Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das to Announce Decision on Policy Rates Tomorrow; Here Is What To Expect
The decision was taken by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of India’s central bank. The announcement has come amid rising global commodity prices and the need to contain inflation at home. The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low. Also Read - RBI Partially Lifts Technology Ban on HDFC Bank, Allows It to Issue New Credit Cards
“Watch out for the Monetary Policy statement of the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am on October 08, 2021 YouTube: https://youtu.be/2dnxFikeNX8 Post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 noon on the same day YouTube,” Reserve Bank of India tweeted. Also Read - Home Loan Interest Rate: What RBI Monetary Policy Announcements Mean For Buyers
RBI Monetary Policy Today
- Notably, the rate-setting panel of India’s central bank began its three-day deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday.
- Ahead of the key event, share market has opened in green on Friday. BSE Sensex has jumped 223.79 points to 59,901.62 in opening session and NSE Nifty advanced 77.75 pts to 17,868.10, as per a PTI report.
- The RBI has been asked by the central government to ensure that the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The Reserve Bank had kept the key interest rate unchanged in its after monetary policy review in August citing inflationary concerns.
- The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.7 per cent during 2021-22 — 5.9 per cent in the second quarter, 5.3 per cent in third, and 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal, with risks broadly balanced. CPI inflation for the first quarter of 2022-23 is projected at 5.1 per cent.
- The CPI inflation was at 5.3 per cent in August. The inflation data for September is scheduled to be released on October 12.