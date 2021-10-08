New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today decided to maintain status quo in policy rates for the eighth consecutive time, Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced. RBI has kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while maintaining an accommodative stance. The reverse repo rate also remained at 3.35 per cent as widely expected. Apart from these, RBI has retained Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target at 9.5 per cent for the ongoing Financial Year of 2021-22.Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das to Announce Decision on Policy Rates Tomorrow; Here Is What To Expect

The decision was taken by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of India's central bank. The announcement has come amid rising global commodity prices and the need to contain inflation at home. The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.

"Watch out for the Monetary Policy statement of the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am on October 08, 2021 YouTube: https://youtu.be/2dnxFikeNX8 Post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 noon on the same day YouTube," Reserve Bank of India tweeted.

