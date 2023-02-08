Home

RBI Soon to Launch QR Code-Based Coin Vending Machine: Here’s How It Will Work

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank will start the project to launch QR code-based coin vending machines and added that the machines will be launched to promote the distribution of coins and enhance their accessibility.

The vending machines will dispense coins against debit to customer’s account using UPI instead of physical tendering of banknotes.

RBI’s QR-Based Coin Vending Machine: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said it will launch a pilot project on QR code-based coin vending machine. Giving details, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI will start the project to launch QR code based coin vending machines and added that the machines will be launched to promote distribution of coins, and enhance the accessibility to coins.

He also stated that the vending machines will dispense coins against debit to customer’s account using UPI instead of physical tendering of banknotes.

“The Reserve Bank of India will launch a pilot project on QR Code based Coin Vending Machine (QCVM) in 12 cities. These vending machines will dispense coins against debit to the customer’s account using UPI instead of physical tendering of banknotes. This will enhance the ease of accessibility to coins. Based on the learnings from the pilot, guidelines will be issued to banks to promote distribution of coins using these machines,” Governor Das said.

RBI’s QR-based coin vending machine: How Will This Work?

The RBI said the pilot project on QR Code based Coin Vending Machine (QCVM) will be launched in 12 cities.

According to RBI, these vending machines will dispense coins against debit to the customer’s account

The central bank said that the vending machines will dispense coins using UPI instead of physical tendering of banknotes.

Interestingly, the move will enhance the ease of accessibility to coins.

Giving details, RBI Governor Das said based on the learnings from the pilot, guidelines will be issued to banks to promote distribution of coins using these machines.

