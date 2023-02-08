RBI MPC Meet 2023 Highlights: Loan EMIs to go up as Repo Rate Hiked by 25 bps to 6.5%

Home

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das is going to announce Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision on the repo rate hike at 10 AM today. Stay tuned to India.com for all the key announcements by RBI.

RBI MPC Meet 2023 LIVE Updates: All eyes were glued to TV screens as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das announced Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision on the repo rate hike at 10 AM today. Addressing a presser, Das asserted that MPC has decided to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%. Das was announcing the decisions taken in the three-day meeting of the central bank’s MPC that met for three days from February 6. This is the sixth straight hike by the central bank in a row. In December 2022, the RBI MPC raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent. Stay tuned to India.com for all the key announcements by RBI.

