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RBI MPC Meeting 2026: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, and to maintain a neutral stance, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, and to maintain a neutral stance, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

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