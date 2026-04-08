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RBI MPC Meeting 2026: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance
The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, and to maintain a neutral stance, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra
The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, and to maintain a neutral stance, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra
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