RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25%, Monetary Policy Committee maintains ‘neutral’ stance – What it means for Indian Rupee this week

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced its much-awaited monetary policy decision. Following the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) second bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from June 3 to 5, which was chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the regulator decided to keep the repo rate unchanged. The meeting was held at a time when the macroeconomic environment was becoming increasingly challenging due to the ongoing US-Iran war and inflation dynamics.
#WATCH | RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains a neutral stance pic.twitter.com/8pZgzxmSim
— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026
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