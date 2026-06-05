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RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25%, Monetary Policy Committee maintains ‘neutral’ stance – What it means for Indian Rupee this week

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% after concluding the June monetary policy meeting on Friday.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: June 5, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Sanjay Malhotra, governor of the Reserve Bank of India
RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25%, Monetary Policy Committee maintains ‘neutral’ stance - What it means for Indian Rupee this week | Image: ANI

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced its much-awaited monetary policy decision. Following the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) second bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from June 3 to 5, which was chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the regulator decided to keep the repo rate unchanged. The meeting was held at a time when the macroeconomic environment was becoming increasingly challenging due to the ongoing US-Iran war and inflation dynamics.

Read more: Inflation rises due to Iran war, but RBI might not hike repo rate, in major relief for common people

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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