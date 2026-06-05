RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25%, Monetary Policy Committee maintains ‘neutral’ stance – What it means for Indian Rupee this week

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% after concluding the June monetary policy meeting on Friday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/rbi-mpc-meeting-2026-repo-rate-remains-unchanged-at-5-25-monetary-policy-committee-maintains-neutral-stance-gdp-outlook-8436917/ Copy

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25%, Monetary Policy Committee maintains ‘neutral’ stance - What it means for Indian Rupee this week | Image: ANI

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced its much-awaited monetary policy decision. Following the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) second bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from June 3 to 5, which was chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the regulator decided to keep the repo rate unchanged. The meeting was held at a time when the macroeconomic environment was becoming increasingly challenging due to the ongoing US-Iran war and inflation dynamics.