RBI Gets New Executive Director: 10 Things To Know About Neeraj Nigam

Neeraj Nigam was heading Bhopal Regional Office of the central bank prior to being promoted as the Executive Director.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Neeraj Nigam as Executive Director with immediate effect, the central bank said in a release on Monday.

Neeraj Nigam, as Executive Director, will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Legal Department, and Secretary’s Department.

The new Executive Director of the RBI has served in Regulation and Supervision, Human Resource Management, Premises, Currency Management, Bank Accounts and other areas in the Reserve Bank, in its Central Office as well as Regional Offices over a span of more than three decade.

Nigam holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

Neeraj Nigam have also earned a professional qualification of Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

Prior to being promoted as ED, Neeraj Nigam was heading the Bhopal regional office of the RBI as director.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.