New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will address a press conference today at 10 AM. "Watch out for Bi-monthly Monetary Policy address by RBI Governor at 10 AM am on October 09, 2020″, tweeted RBI.

The newly-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank began its three-day deliberations on Wednesday, amid expectations that the central bank will maintain status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of hardening inflation.

Experts opined that the Reserve Bank of India may not go for a reduction in the policy rate in the wake of rising Consume Price Index (CPI) based inflation, driven mainly by supply-side issues.

Industry bodies are of the view that the RBI should maintain its accommodative stance on the policy interest rates in the wake of serious challenges in limiting contraction in the economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.