New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday proposed linking of credit cards to UPI payments, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. While announcing a hike in repo rate, RBI Governor Das said the Rupay credit cards will be linked to the UPI platform. This will provide additional convenience to the users and enhance the scope of digital payments.Also Read - Credit Card Use Can Sometimes Land You In Unwanted Debt, Penalty: Here's How to Avoid

Speaking on UPI payments, RBI Governor Das said,”UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India with over 26 crore unique users and five crore merchants on the platform. The progress of UPI in recent years has been unparalleled. Many other countries are engaged with us in adopting similar methods in their countries.”

Rupay Credit Card being linked to @UPI_NPCI . Yet another big leap in the digital space. It’s all happening in the payments space in India— most happening market, globally @RBI — Tamal Bandyopadhyay (@TamalBandyo) June 8, 2022

UPI with credit card is awesome. I've always wanted this. Convenience of UPI but with credit card instead of bank account. #rbipolicy — Anupam Gupta (@b50) June 8, 2022

RBI On Linking Of Credit Cards To UPI Payments:

The Rupay credit cards will be linked to the UPI platform, the RBI said in an announcement.

This will provide additional convenience to the users and enhance the scope of digital payments.

The RBI Governor said that to start with Rupay credit cards issued by the RBI-promoted National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will be enabled with this facility, and the facility will be made available after system developments.

The new arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and convenience to the customers in making payments through the UPI platform, RBI Governor Das said.

In May, 594.63 crore transactions amounting to Rs 10.40 lakh crore were processed through UPI, Das said.

The interoperability of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) has also facilitated access of PPIs to the UPI payment system for undertaking transactions, Das said.

Till now, only debit cards have been linked with UPI platform.