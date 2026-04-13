Home

Business

RBI proposes new rule which will delay UPI payments by one hour; Reasons behind it are intelligent and interesting

RBI proposes new rule which will delay UPI payments by one hour; Reasons behind it are intelligent and interesting

It is important to note that this rule will apply exclusively to Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers.

The RBI's proposal seeks to alter the processing mechanism for specific types of payments.

New Delhi: The popularity of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for digital payments in India is no secret. Thanks to its instant payment capabilities, UPI is now being utilized for everything from money transfers to transactions at local grocery stores. However, this very feature—the instant nature of payments—may soon undergo a temporary modification.

What Does RBI Say?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a discussion paper proposing a rule that would introduce a delay of a few hours in certain transactions, with the aim of curbing digital fraud. Under this proposal, payments could face a delay of up to one hour.

The RBI’s proposal seeks to alter the processing mechanism for specific types of payments. If implemented, this rule would mean that payments exceeding Rs 10,000 would no longer be completed instantly; instead, such transactions would take some time to be finalized.

1 Hour Delay

While the funds would be debited immediately from the sender’s bank account, the recipient would receive the money only after a one-hour delay. This change is being introduced primarily for security reasons. During this one-hour window, senders would have the option to cancel the payment if they choose to do so.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The 1-Hour Delay Rule Will Apply to P2P Transfers

It is important to note that this rule will apply exclusively to Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers. It will have no impact on payments made at retail outlets using QR codes.

Crack Down on Cyber ​​Fraud

The RBI intends to introduce this change as a measure to tighten its grip on cyber fraud. In cases of cyber fraud, stolen funds often pass through numerous bank accounts within a matter of minutes before being withdrawn as cash. This rapid movement of funds subsequently makes the recovery process extremely difficult.

How ​​Will the 1-Hour Delay Formula Help?

The RBI posits that this one-hour delay will prove to be a beneficial measure. The Reserve Bank views this delay as a “Golden Hour”—a critical window that provides users with time to reflect on their actions and offers them an opportunity to intervene and prevent themselves from falling victim to fraud. Account holders will also have the option to cancel a transaction within one hour, should they choose to do so.

It is worth noting here that daily payments will remain unaffected. There will be no impact on auto-debit and subscription-based payments. Furthermore, if an individual transfers funds to an unknown person, they will benefit from enhanced security.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.