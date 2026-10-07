RBI raises policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent from 5.25 percent, marks its first rate hike since February 2023

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has hiked repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 percent. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided in favour of hike in policy interest rate

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RBI

New Delhi: Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has hiked repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 percent. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided in favour of hike in policy interest rate. “Economy has been strong, economic activity momentum remains broad-based,” he said. This is the first hike in repo rate, the rate at which the central bank lends to other banks, since February 2023.

The decision – to increase repo rate from 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent – was taken unanimously by the monetary policy committee (MPC), which is headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra. This comes amid rising inflation higher oil prices, and a weaker rupee.