New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday raised the withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 for account holders of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) from an earlier cap of Rs 1,000.

“On a preliminary assessment of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd (Mumbai), RBI has decided to allow the depositors to withdraw a sum not exceeding ₹10,000 of the total balance held in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account,” as per an official notification from the Reserve Bank of India.