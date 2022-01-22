New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for various posts recently. The central bank released a notification on its official website rbi.org.in. According to the notification, the last date for applications is February 4, 2022. The number of total vacancies is 14. The advertisement also said that the examination will be held on March 6, 2022.Also Read - Fact Check: Did You Get An E-mail By RBI Offering Rs 4.62 Crores? Know The Truth Behind It

Vacancies Under Latest RBI Recruitment 2022

The applications for the following posts have been invited:

RBI Grade B Legal Officer- 2 vacancies

Manager (Technical-Civil)- 6 vacancies

Manager (Technical-Electrical)- 3 vacancies

Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’- 1 vacancy

Architect in Grade ‘A’- 1 vacancy

Curator on full time for RBI Museum, Kolkata- 1 vacancy

The application fees for the posts for General/ OBC/ EWS is Rs 600

The application fees for the posts for SC/ST/PWD is Rs 100

RBI Recruitment 2022: How To Check Eligibility Criteria?

Applicants can follow the given steps to find out the eligibility criteria for these posts: