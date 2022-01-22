New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for various posts recently. The central bank released a notification on its official website rbi.org.in. According to the notification, the last date for applications is February 4, 2022. The number of total vacancies is 14. The advertisement also said that the examination will be held on March 6, 2022.Also Read - Fact Check: Did You Get An E-mail By RBI Offering Rs 4.62 Crores? Know The Truth Behind It
Vacancies Under Latest RBI Recruitment 2022
The applications for the following posts have been invited:
- RBI Grade B Legal Officer- 2 vacancies
- Manager (Technical-Civil)- 6 vacancies
- Manager (Technical-Electrical)- 3 vacancies
- Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’- 1 vacancy
- Architect in Grade ‘A’- 1 vacancy
- Curator on full time for RBI Museum, Kolkata- 1 vacancy
- The application fees for the posts for General/ OBC/ EWS is Rs 600
- The application fees for the posts for SC/ST/PWD is Rs 100
RBI Recruitment 2022: How To Check Eligibility Criteria?
Applicants can follow the given steps to find out the eligibility criteria for these posts:
- Go to https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=4078
- Click on ‘Advertisement number 1A/2021-22 dated January 15, 2022’
- A webpage with the complete details will open.
- Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age relaxation and other details there.