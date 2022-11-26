RBI Rejects Paytm Plea For Payment Aggregator License

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected the application of Paytm Payments Services Limited to operate as payment aggregator.

Paytm can now resubmit the application within 120 calendar days for the payment aggregator services.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected the application of Paytm Payments Services Limited to operate as payment aggregator. The company said it has received a letter from the RBI in response to an application from PPSL for the authorisation to provide payment aggregator services (“PA application”) for online merchants.

“Our 100% subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited (“PPSL”), is in receipt of a letter from Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) in response to an application from PPSL for the authorization to provide payment aggregator services (“PA application”) for online merchants.

The company can now resubmit the application within 120 calendar days for the payment aggregator services.

Ahead of that, the company will seek necessary approval for past downward investment from One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) into PPSL, to comply with FDI guidelines. During this process, the company will not onboard new online merchants.

“We can continue to onboard new offline merchants and offer them payment services, including All-in-One QR, Soundbox, Card Machines, etc. Similarly, PPSL can continue to do business with existing online merchants for whom the services will remain unaffected,” said the company in its exchange filing.

This means that Paytm’s strong business momentum will continue, with no impact on its profitability target as the company can continue to work with its existing online merchants.