New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has finally released a list of India’s 30 major wilful defaulters in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by The Wire in May 2019, stated a report. This list of defaulters has been released exactly four years after the Supreme Court had directed the apex bank to do so.

In the past, for more than ten years, the RBI had dismissed all RTI applications seeking data on the wilful defaulters’ list by claiming that releasing the data would be against the economic interests of the country. In the list of India’s 30 major wilful defaulters, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s name is mentioned along with his three companies, stated the Central bank, according to a report.