Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent, the third straight increase since May in an effort to cool stubbornly high inflation and defend the rupee. Notably, the repurchase rate was raised to lift the interest rate to the pre-pandemic level.

What is RBI repo rate and why is it increased?

For the unversed, the repo rate signifies the rate at which commercial banks borrow money from the Reserve Bank of India. If RBI hikes repo rate, the cost of borrowing for retail and other loans by the banks, also rises. Subsequently, the banks will pass on the rising cost to the borrowers by hiking the interest rates of various loans. As an effect, the borrowers of various loans including home loans and personal loans will pay more in terms of equated monthly installments (EMIs).

Home Loan EMI: How much you will pay more?

After the current hike of the repo rate by the RBI, the total increase in repo rate is 1.4 per cent now. This increase will impact both the new and existing loan borrowers. For the borrowers who have taken home loans before April 2022, the interest rate is likely to increase around 8 per cent from 6.5 to 7 per cent after RBI's August Monetary Policy.

If someone has already taken a home loan of Rs 30 lakh at 7 per cent for a tenure of 20 years in April, 2022, then the EMI will go to Rs 25,845 from Rs 23,259. There will be a massive jump of Rs 2,586 in monthly EMIs.

While announcing the rate hike, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das did not offer any indication of a change in the stance or a possible pause in the next policy due in late September.

The central bank, however, retained GDP growth projection at 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal ending March 31, 2023, and kept the inflation outlook for the year unchanged at 6.7 per cent.

“Inflationary pressures are broad-based and core inflation remains elevated. Inflation is projected to remain above the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent through the first three quarters of 2022-23, entailing the risk of destablishing inflation expectations and triggering second-round effects,” he said.

Stating that there has been some let-up in global commodity prices, particularly in prices of industrial metals, and some softening in global food prices, the governor said domestic edible oil prices are expected to soften further on the back of improving supplies from key producing countries.



