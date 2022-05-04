Mumbai: In a surprising move that will raise the borrowing costs for corporates and individuals, the RBI on Wednesday after an unscheduled MPC meeting hiked the benchmark lending rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 per cent to contain inflation that has remained stubbornly above the target of 6 per cent for the last three months.Also Read - RBI Hikes Interest Rate by 40 Basis Points to 4.40%, All Loan EMIs to go Costly

Headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also raised the amount of deposits banks are required to maintain a cash reserve by 50 bps to 4.5 per cent to suck out Rs 87,000 crore of liquidity from the banking system. The RBI said the CRR hike will be effective from May 21.

Notably, this is the first-rate hike since August 2018 and the first instance of the MPC making an unscheduled increase in the repo rate (the rate at which banks borrow from the RBI).

As the inflation remained above the targetted 6 per cent since January, the RBI governor said the inflation print in April is also likely to be high. The retail inflation print for March stood at 6.9 per cent.

Moreover, the RBI governor added that the MPC decision reversed the May 2020 interest rate cut by an equal amount.

How will it impact Home, Car And Personal Loan EMIs?

The surprising move from RBI to increase the repo rate will make all the banks increase interest rates on loans. Hence, the home loans, and auto loans will become costlier in the days to come. If some of you are planning to go for a loan, then you better do it soon, as the interest rate on loans could start increasing soon.

Moreover, the repo rate increase means it is a bad news for existing borrowers also as banks and other financial institutions will soon start increasing interest rates on loans, which in turn means that the loan EMIs will also go up. All loans will be impacted by the latest policy decision of the RBI — be it a home loan, car loan or personal loan.