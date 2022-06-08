RBI Repo Rate : RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a repo rate hike by 50 basis points after the Monetary policy meeting held between June 6 and 8. The inflation projection for FY23 was also raised to 6.7 per cent from 5.7 per cent earlier. Das addressed the press conference at 12 PM on Wednesday.Also Read - BREAKING: RBI Hikes Repo Rate by 50 bps, EMIs Set to go up | 10 Points

Das highlighted five major points from the RBI Monetary Policy announcement.

Growth projection for the FY23 has been kept at 7.2 per cent Inflation projection has been revised to 6.7 per cent from 5.7 per cent for FY23. Das stated, “75 per cent of the increase in inflation projection is attributed to food inflation.” Repo rate now stands at 4.9, up 50 basis points from May 2022. RBI has kept its stance as ‘accommodative’ but is now focussing on the withdrawal of accommodation. CRR has been kept unchanged at 4.9 per cent.

Other Key Points:

Das said, “We do not want to take any abrupt, rushed action which may be detrimental to the system or market or to the credit.”

Talking about inflation, Das said, “The target of 4 per cent does remain.”

On liquidity in the economy, Das said, “We will ensure availability of adequate liquidity. If the liquidity runs into a very heavy deficit, repo window is always available. That can be used by the system.”

On interest on bank deposits, Das said, “Going forward we do expect the rate hikes to get transmitted also to the liability side, namely in the deposit rates.”

On India’s banking system, Das stated, “Indian banking system remains resilient and strong.”

On tokenisation, Deputy Governor T. Rabi Shankar said, “The progress (on tokenisation) has been satisfactory…About 16 crore tokens have already been issued.”

Shankar also added, “The objective of linking the UPI with Credit Cards is to provide the customer a wider choice of payments.”

On cryptocurrency, Das said, “There is a constant engagement between the government and the RBI on all issues, including the Cryptocurrency.”

