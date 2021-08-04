New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended the deadline for implementation of its guidelines on current account opening by banks to October 31. RBI has given banks time until October end to implement the new rules on current accounts issued in 2020. The regulator had previously set a deadline of 31 July.Also Read - HDFC Bank Job Ad Saying '2021 Batch Students Not Eligible' Goes Viral, Bank Issues Clarification

"Banks will be permitted time till October 31, 2021 to implement the provisions of the circular. This extended time line shall be utilised by banks to engage with their borrowers to arrive at mutually satisfactory resolutions within the ambit of the circular. Such issues which banks are unable to resolve themselves shall be escalated to Indian Banks' Association (IBA) for appropriate guidance. Residual issues, if any, requiring regulatory consideration shall be flagged by IBA to the Reserve Bank for examination by September 30, 2021," RBI said.

In a notification on its website, the central bank has said that the instructions were issued in order to enforce credit discipline amongst the borrowers as well as to facilitate better monitoring by the lenders, and for this purpose, a graded approach had been prescribed on opening and operating of current accounts and CC/OD facilities. Banks were required to implement these instructions in a non-disruptive manner while keeping the bonafide business requirements of the borrowers in mind.

The Central Bank reiterated that in case of borrowers who have not availed of CCIOD facility from any bank, there is no restriction on opening of current accounts by any bank if exposure of the banking system to such borrowers is less than 25 crore.

In case of borrowers who have not availed of CCIOD facility from any bank and the exposure of the banking system is 25 crore or more but less than 250 crore, there is no restriction on lending banks to such borrowers from opening a current account. Even non-lending banks can open current accounts for such borrowers though only for collection purposes.

The restriction, however, applies to borrowers in case they avail of CCIOD facility since all operations that can be carried out from a current account can also be carried out from a CCIOD account as banks in a CBS environment follow a one-bank.one customer model as against a one-branch one customer model

