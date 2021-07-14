New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte Ltd (Mastercard) from onboarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from 22 July. “Notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data,” RBI said in a release.Also Read - Sovereign Gold Bond Begins Subscription From Monday: Check Issue Price, Discount For Online Subscribers

It is important to note that the order will not impact existing customers of Mastercard. Mastercard shall advise all card-issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions. The supervisory action has been taken in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act), the RBI said. Mastercard is a Payment System Operator authorised to operate a Card Network in the country under the PSS Act.