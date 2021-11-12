New Delhi: Two customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are all set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The RBI Retail direct scheme and the integrated ombudsman scheme are aimed at deepening the debt market and improve customer grievance redressal mechanism. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will also attend the launch ceremony.Also Read - What is RBI Retail Direct Scheme? Details You Need To Know

RBI Retail Direct Scheme – Top Points

In a statement on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to the government securities market for retail investors. It offers them a new avenue for directly investing in the securities issued by the Centre and the state governments. The investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities accounts online with the RBI for free, it added. Leveraging technological advancements, the scheme offers a portal avenue to invest in central government securities, Treasury Bills, State Development Loans and Sovereign Gold Bonds. The scheme places India in a list of select few countries offering such a facility.

Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme – Key Highlights

As regards, the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS), the statement said, it is aimed at further improving the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by the central bank. The PMO said the central theme of the scheme is based on “One Nation-One Ombudsman” with one portal, one e-mail address and one postal address for the customers to lodge their complaints, as per a PTI report.

The RBI after review decided to integrate the three Ombudsman Schemes into one and also simplified the scheme by covering all complaints involving deficiency in service by centralising the receipt and initial processing of complaints to enhance process efficiency, the PTI report says.

RBI’s alternate grievance redress mechanism currently comprises of three Ombudsman schemes viz the Banking Ombudsman Scheme (BOS), launched in 1995, the Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies (OS-NBFC), 2018 and the Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions (OSDT), 2019, according to a PTI report.

The schemes are administered through 22 offices of RBI Ombudsman (ORBIOs). Complaints that do not fall within the ambit of the Ombudsman mechanism are handled by the Consumer Education and Protection Cells (CEPCs) functioning at 30 regional offices of RBI, as per the PTI report.

Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme will do away with the jurisdictional limitations as well as limited grounds for complaints. RBI will provide a single reference point for the customers to submit documents, track status of complaints filed and provide feedback, the PTI report says.

There will be a single point of reference for the customers to file their complaints, submit documents, track the status of their complaints and provide feedback, it said, adding, a multi-lingual toll-free phone number will provide all the relevant information on grievance redress and assistance for filing complaints, as per PTI report.

The complaints that are not covered under the ombudsman scheme will continued to be attended to by the Customer Education and Protection Cells (CEPCs) which are located in the 30 regional offices of RBI.