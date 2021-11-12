New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching two innovative customer centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today. These initiatives are the RBI Retail Direct Scheme and the Reserve Bank – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will also attend the event.Also Read - One Nation-One Ombudsman: PM Modi To Launch 2 Innovative Customer-centric Initiatives Of RBI Today

What is RBI Retail Direct Scheme?

The RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to government securities market for retail investors. The scheme offers retail investors a new avenue for directly investing in securities issued by the Government of India and the State Governments. Investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities account online with the RBI, free of cost.

As part of continuing efforts to increase retail participation in government securities, RBI Retail Direct facility was announced in the Statement of Developmental and Regulatory Policies of the Reserve Bank of India on February 5, 2021, the RBI had said in a statement.

RBI Retail Direct Scheme Highlights

Retail investors (individuals) will have the facility to open and maintain the ‘Retail Direct Gilt Account’ (RDG Account) with RBI.

RDG Account can be opened through an ‘Online portal’ provided for the purpose of the scheme.

The ‘Online portal’ will also give the registered users the facilities – Access to primary issuance of Government securities, and Access to NDS-OM.

Who Can Apply?