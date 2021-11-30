New Delhi: The central government has provided the public with an opportunity to invest directly in government securities (G-secs) and bonds. The Retail Direct Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month, allows retail investors to open ‘Retail Direct Gilt Account’ (RDG) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and invest in G-secs, as reported by The Economic Times.Also Read - Investment Projects Worth Rs 10,480 Crore in Howrah Will Create 100,000 Jobs in 2 Years, Says Mamata Banerjee
Any individual who is a retail investor can open the RDG account, according to the report. It further states that as NRIS are allowed to invest in G-secs under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, they too can open an RDG account.
Here is a step-by-step guide for opening an RDG account:
- Open the website https://rbiretaildirect.org.in and click on “Open RBI Retail Direct Account.”
- Then click on “Register Here“
- Now you have to enter your account type and the personal details. These details include Name, Date of Birth and PAN number.
- On the next page, click on “Preview and Submit” button and check the details filled. After checking them, click on “Submit” button.
- Now, it is the time for KYC procedure. On the next page, click on “Initiate KYC“.
- Out of the two alternatives, ‘Online’ and ‘Offline’, depending on the CKYC database.
- To check this, enter your PAN number on the “CKYC Details” tab and see if your data is available or not.
- If your data is not available on the CKYC database, go for the offline KYC option.
- If your data is available on the CKYC database, fill-in the rest of the details. These include uploading a copy of PAN card and the Aadhar card. You can also fill the rest of the details.
- You will then be asked to verify your address.
- After verifying, you will be asked to upload a copy of a blank cheque. You can either do that or skip this and fill-in the details on the next page, manually.
- For bank verification, a sum will be credited to your account. The amount credited must be typed into the computer to verify.
- After verification, fill-in the nominee information and click on “Submit” button.
- After this, you will be asked to review the terms and the name. If you are satisfied, you can validate the details.
- In case of offline KYC, you would still be required to do the procedure of ‘Offline KYC’ through video. Keep your PAN card handy for that.