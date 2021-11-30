New Delhi: The central government has provided the public with an opportunity to invest directly in government securities (G-secs) and bonds. The Retail Direct Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month, allows retail investors to open ‘Retail Direct Gilt Account’ (RDG) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and invest in G-secs, as reported by The Economic Times.Also Read - Investment Projects Worth Rs 10,480 Crore in Howrah Will Create 100,000 Jobs in 2 Years, Says Mamata Banerjee

Any individual who is a retail investor can open the RDG account, according to the report. It further states that as NRIS are allowed to invest in G-secs under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, they too can open an RDG account.

Here is a step-by-step guide for opening an RDG account: